JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Christopher M. Darden, Brian A. Dishman, Drew H. Hoffman, Jamie N. Lapoint, Gary L. Mahala, Christina L. Niece, Coral R. Parker, Jessica R. Phillips, Joshua C. H. Roten and Joseph L. Teachout.
Darden, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with second degree trespass, assault on a female and cyberstalking. Darden's case was continued to Aug. 29.
Dishman, 28, of Lansing, was charged with two probation violations, a misdemeanor probation violation, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. For the simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge, Dishman was sentenced to 120 days in jail. Dishman's probation was reworked due to the violations, all other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Hoffman, 45, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Hoffman’s case was continued to Sept. 26.
Lapoint, 31, of Abingdon, Va., is charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Lapoint's case was continued to Oct. 10.
Mahala, 38, of Creston, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Mahala's case was continued to Oct. 10.
Niece, 40, of McGrady, is charged with eight counts of identity theft. Niece's case was continued to Aug. 29.
Parker, 26, of Bakerville, is charged with a probation violation, a misdemeanor probation violation out of county, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked. Parker's case was continued to Aug. 29.
Phillips, 35, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips’ case was continued to Oct. 3.
Roten, 19, of Glendale Springs, is charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under the age of 21, civil revocation of a driver's license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, exceeding posted speed and failure to maintain lane control. Roten's case was continued to Oct. 3.
Teachout, 38, of West Jefferson, is charged with flee/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, a misdemeanor probation violation, expired registration card/tag, failure to pay monies, assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Teachout's case was continued to Aug. 29.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
