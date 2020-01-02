JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Christopher C. Campbell, Christopher W. Kesler, Austin L. Miller, Dennis W. Miller and Kelly W. Miller. The Hon. Alexandra Falls presided over the court.
Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, is charged with no operator’s license, driving left of center, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell’s case was continued to Feb. 6.
Kesler, 39, of Boone, is charged with assault on a female, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, interfering with emergency communications, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Kesler's case was continued to Jan. 23.
Austin L. Miller Sr., 51, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Miller's case was continued to Feb. 13.
Dennis W. Miller, 53, of Fleetwood, is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Miller's case was continued to Feb. 13.
Kelly W. Miller, 35, of Lansing, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of resisting a public officer, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of assault on a female. Miller’s case was continued to Jan. 23.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
