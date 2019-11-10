JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Donald H. Adams, Justin L. Billings, Cody A. Bolick, Tyler D. Lambert, Richard Q. Miller, Kimberly D. Rominger, Frederica G. Trapp and Jennifer K. Walton. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Adams, 52, of Jefferson, is charged with larceny by merchant product code fraud, misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Adams's case was continued to Dec. 12.
Billings, 24, of Crumpler, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, sexual battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Billings’s case was continued to Dec. 19.
Bolick, 22, of Taylorsville, is charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, first degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Bolick’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lambert’s case was continued to Dec. 2.
Miller, 70, of Lansing, is charged with interfering with emergency communications, trafficking in marijuana and manufacturing marijuana. Miller's case was continued to Dec. 19.
Rominger, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Rominger's case was continued to Dec. 19.
Trapp, 60, of Creston, is charged with ASLT firearm DW COMP CAMP POL, driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, two counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Trapp’s case was continued to Dec. 19.
Walton, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with a violation of a local ordinance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Walton’s case was continued to Dec. 12.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they become available.
