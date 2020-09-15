JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Rex W. Cummings, Adam M. Kendall and Crystal D. Medley. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Cummings, 64, of Warrensville, is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to report the new address of a sex offender, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Cummings’ case was continued to Dec. 10.
Kendall, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with simple assault and a misdemeanor probation violation. Kendall's case was continued to Oct. 22.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a school attendance law violation, a violation of unsupervised parole, failure to pay monies, a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass entering/remaining and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to Oct. 1.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.