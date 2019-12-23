JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Justin L. Billings, Joseph A. Boccardy, Preston S. Calloway, Jannie L. Dixon, Dalton W. Lister, Steven M. McDonald, Emmanuel M. Pennington, Kimberly D. Rominger, Frederica G. Trapp and Elijah K. Weaver. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Billings, 24, of Crumpler, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, sexual battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. For the misdemeanor child abuse charge, Billings was sentenced to 150 days in jail, suspended for 18 months while he is on supervised probation. The sexual battery charge was continued to Feb. 6, 2020. The possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed.
Boccardy, 49, of Creston, is charged with injury to personal property, misdemeanor stalking and two violations of court orders. Boccardy’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Calloway, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Calloway’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Dixon, 44, of Creston, is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Dixon’s case was continued to Jan. 16, 2020.
Lister, 24, of Creston, is charged with assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Lister's case was continued to Feb. 27, 2020.
McDonald, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, use of a foreign license while driving while license revoked, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering,possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of no operator’s license. McDonald’s case was continued to Jan. 16, 2020.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Feb. 6, 2020.
Rominger, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Rominger’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Trapp, 60, of Creston, is charged with ASLT firearm DW COMP CAMP POL, driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, two counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Trapp’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Weaver, 33, of Laurel Springs, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired, two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of expired registration card or tag, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, civil revocation of a driver’s license and expired/no inspection. Weaver’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
