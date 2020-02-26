JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Trent A. Bost, Derek W. Scism, Joey A. Testerman and Lora O. Thompson. The Hon. Alexandra Falls presided over the court.
Bost, 20, of Crumpler, is charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21, a civil revocation of his driver’s license, failure to comply with license restrictions, consuming alcohol by 19/20, failure to maintain lane control and unsafe tires. Bost’s case was continued to April 2.
Scism, 27, of Blowing Rock, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of driving while license revoked, exceeding the posted speed, reckless driving, improper passing, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, speeding, expired registration card/tag and expired/no inspection. Scism’s case was continued to March 5.
Testerman, 37, was charged with four counts of taking/possessing/transporting a deer unlawfully, not having a hunter’s license, not having a big game license, taking game during closed season, littering greater than 500 pounds, hunting from a state road and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. For the taking game during closed season charge, Testerman was sentenced to 15 days in jail, suspended for 18 months while he is on unsupervised probation. Testerman’s simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge was continued to March 12. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Thompson, 23, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Thompson’s case was continued to April 2.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
