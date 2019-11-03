JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ricky O. Barnes, Joseph A. Boccardy, Joey L. Hamm, Michael A. Horton, Emmanuel M. Pennington, Nikki R. Romans, Ashley D. Walker and Kellie E. Wolfe. The Hon. Michael Duncan presided over the court.
Barnes, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with nine counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving/lending/borrowing license plate, two counts of speeding, two counts of failure to wear a seat belt, unsafe tires and littering. Barnes’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Boccardy, 49, of Creston, is charged with injury to personal property, misdemeanor stalking and two violations of court orders. Boccardy’s case was continued to Nov. 7.
Hamm, 39, of Creston, is charged with driving or allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of methamphetamine, failure to heed light and siren and reckless driving to endanger. Hamm’s case was continued to Dec. 12.
Horton, 49, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining place for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and felony larceny. Horton's case was continued to Jan. 24, 2020.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Romans, 31, of Todd, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, speeding and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Romans’ case was continued to Nov. 21.
Walker, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, six counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Walker’s case was continued to Jan. 24, 2020.
Wolfe, 23, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Wolfe's case was continued to Jan. 23, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
