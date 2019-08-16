JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ramon Basaldua-Palacios, Jonathan A. Boggs, Robert Z. Bratton, Rodney R. Dugger, Kelvin C. Faw, Aziz Y. Felder, Michael J. Greene, Stephanie L. Hensley, Dana L. Kilby, Crystal D. Medley, Chad D. Miller, Ashley D. Walker and Skylar D. Wolfe.
Basaldua-Palacios, 36, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Basaldua-Palacios' case was continued to Aug. 29.
Boggs, 37, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. For the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine charge, Boggs was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in jail, suspended for 18 months while he is on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed.
Bratton, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with assault by strangulation, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bratton’s case was continued to Oct. 10.
Duggar, 45, of Jefferson, is charged with assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Duggar's case was continued to Jan. 26, 2020.
Faw, 43, of Crumpler, is charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, fictitious/atlered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Faw's case was continued to Sept. 26.
Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder's case was continued to Sept. 5.
Greene, 31, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Greene’s case was continued to Sept. 12.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule four controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Sept. 26.
Kilby, 42, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and reckless driving. Kilby’s case was continued to Aug. 29.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a probation violation, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco by an inmate. Medley’s case was continued to Oct. 10.
Miller, 36, of Jefferson, is charged with felony larceny, injury to personal property, two counts of felony breaking and/or entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and/or entering and larceny by merchant product code fraud. For the felony larceny charge, Miller was sentenced to 10-21 months in jail. For one of the breaking and entering charges, Miller was sentenced to 10-21 months in jail, which will run after the other sentence. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Walker, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, six counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Walker's case was continued to Aug. 29.
Wolfe, 18, of Wilkesboro, is charged with aiding and abetting a larceny and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child. Wolfe’s case was continued to Sept. 12.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.