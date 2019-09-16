JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ricky O. Barnes, Michael J. Greene, Heather L. Hammac, Tyler D. Lambert, Juan J. Martinez, Nikki R. Romans, Skylar D. Wolfe and Robert B. Woodie.
Barnes, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with nine counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving/lending/borrowing license plate, two counts of speeding, two counts of failure to wear a seat belt, unsafe tires and littering. Barnes's case was continued to Oct. 31.
Greene, 31, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Greene’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Hammac, 31, of Boone, is charged with a probation violation, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny. Hammac's case was continued to Sept. 19.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lambert's case was continued to Oct. 3.
Martinez, 21, of Wilkes, is charged with felony larceny and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Martinez’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Romans, 31, of Todd, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, speeding and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Romans' case was continued to Oct. 3.
Wolfe, 18, of Wilkesboro, is charged with aiding and abetting a larceny and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child. Wolfe’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Woodie, 33, of Crumpler, is charged with cruelty to animals, two probation violations, a school attendance law violation, driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. Woodie's case was continued to Nov. 14.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
