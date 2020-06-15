JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, June 11, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Kelly A. Blevins, Chase N. Canter, Christopher C. Horrell, Tammy L. Lee, Crystal D. Medley, Ivan H. Moore and James R. Stanley. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Blevins, 42, of Lansing, is charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins’ case was continued to July 16.
Canter, 22, of Fleetwood, is charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and breaking or entering into a trailer/aircraft. Canter's case was continued to Aug. 6.
Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell’s case was continued to July 16.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Aug. 6.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a school attendance law violation, a violation of unsupervised parole, failure to pay monies, a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass entering/remaining and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to June 25.
Moore, 30, of Lansing, is charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Moore’s case was continued to July 2.
Stanley, 39, of Creston, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Stanley’s case was continued to July 16.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.