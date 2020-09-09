JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Landon N. Boggs, Ashley O. Church, Clinton J. Goodman, Marty J. Holsclaw, Austin L. Miller, Dennis W. Miller, Tosha S. Randall and Elijah K. Weaver. The Hon. Jeanie Houston presided over the court.
Boggs, 21, of Lansing, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Boggs’ case was continued to Oct. 1.
Church, 27, of Millers Creek, is charged with 39 counts of larceny by employee. Church’s case was continued to Nov. 19.
Goodman, 33, of Crumpler, is charged with assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, communicating threats, resisting a public officer, simple assault, operating a vehicle with no insurance, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate or tag and driving while license revoked. Goodman’s case was continued to Dec. 10.
Holsclaw, 28, of Wilkesboro, is charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, second-degree trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked, operating a motor vehicle with no inspection and first-degree trespassing entering/remaining. Holsclaw’s case was continued to Oct. 15.
Austin L. Miller, 51, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Austin Miller’s case was continued to Sept. 17.
Dennis W. Miller, 53, of Fleetwood, is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Miller’s case was continued to Sept. 17.
Randall, 32, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Randall’s case was continued to Sept. 24.
Weaver, 33, of Laurel Springs, is charged with three counts of driving while impaired, six counts of driving while license revoked, four counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, five counts of expired registration card or tag, simple possession of a scheduled VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of a civil revocation of driver’s license, reckless driving to endanger, three counts of expired/no inspection, two counts of possession of an open container in of alcohol in the passenger area, failure to report an accident, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, failure to comply with license restrictions, speeding, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, failure to maintain lane control and exceeding the posted speed. Weaver’s case was continued to Oct. 22.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.