JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ricky O. Barnes, Darrell W. Blevins, Jody C. Blevins, Jason K. Boggs, Christopher M. Darden, Stephanie L. Hensley, Crystal D. Medley, Jacob S. Moretz, Grant W. Warden and Jennifer L. Williams.
Barnes, 29, of Jefferson is charged with two counts of probation violation, assault on a female, driving with a revoked license while not impaired, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to intent to sell, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine and a window tinting violation. Barnes' case was continued to March 4.
Blevins, 43, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving with a revoked license while not impaired, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a female and expired/no inspection. Blevins' case was continued to March 11.
Boggs, 40, of Lauren Springs, is charged with failure to pay monies, cyberstalking, simple assault, injury to personal property and assault on a female. Boggs' case was continued to March 4.
Darden, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with five counts of driving with a revoked license while not impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of up to one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, communicating threats, obtaining property under false pretenses and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Darden's case was continued to Feb. 4.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Hensley's case was continued to Feb. 18.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, three counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by inmate, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and first degree trespassing enter/remain. Medley's case was continued to May 27.
Moretz, 21, of West Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired, drive/allow with a registration plate not displayed, operating a vehicle with no insurance, aiding and abetting larceny and fictitious/altered title/ on a registration card or tag. Moretz's case was continued to March 11.
Warden, 34, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, safecracking, larceny by employee, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving with a revoked license while not impaired and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Warden's case was continued to Feb. 25.
Williams, 30, of Sparta, is charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams' case was continued to March 4.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
