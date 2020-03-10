JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, March 5, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Joseph A. Boccardy, Jordan S. Dixon, Celestine R. Greene, Crystal D. Medley, Austin L. Miller, Dennis W. Miller, Ivan H. Moore, Johnathan L. Rash, Sandra D. Roop and Nathan L. Woodie. The Hon. William F. Brooks presided over the court.
Boccardy, 49, of Creston, is charged with three counts of injury to personal property, misdemeanor stalking, misdemeanor larceny and two violations of court orders. Boccardy’s case was continued to March 12.
Dixon, 22, of Creston, is charged with expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon’s case was continued to March 19.
Greene, 27, of Jefferson, was charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, four school attendance law violations, two probation violations, carrying a concealed gun and carrying a concealed weapon. For one of the school attendance law violation charges, Greene was sentenced to 120 days in jail, and her probation was reworked. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a school attendance law violation, a violation of unsupervised parole, failure to pay monies, a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass entering/remaining and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to April 16.
Austin L. Miller, 51, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Austin Miller’s case was continued to April 30.
Dennis W. Miller, 53, of Fleetwood, is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Dennis Miller’s case was continued to April 30.
Moore, 30, of Lansing, is charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Moore's case was continued to April 23.
Rash, 27, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of failure to pay monies, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Rash's case was continued to April 30.
Roop, 44, of Lansing, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance. Roop's case was continued to March 26.
Woodie, 28, of Crumpler, is charged with driving while license revoked, hit and run, two misdemeanor probation violations, resisting a public officer, assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. Woodie’s case was continued to March 26.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
