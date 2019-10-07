JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Darrell W. Blevins, Joseph A. Boccardy, Cody A. Bolick, Duane A. Church Jr., Jannie L. Dixon, Kelvin C. Faw, Stephanie L. Hensley, Jacob R. Houck, Tyler D. Lambert, Tammy L. Lee, Bryer G. Matheson, Jared R. Perri, Jessica R. Phillips, Nikki R. Romans, Joshua C. Roten, Joseph L. Teachout and Kellie E. Wolfe.
Blevins, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance and canceled/revoked/suspended certificate or tag. Blevins' case was continued to Dec. 19.
Boccardy, 49, of Creston, is charged with injury to personal property, misdemeanor stalking and violation of a court order. Boccardy's case was continued to Oct. 31.
Bolick, 22, of Taylorsville, is charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, first degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Bolick’s case was continued to Nov. 7
Church, 44, of Purlear, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing and six counts of larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component. Church’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Dixon, 44, of Creston, is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, two counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Dixon’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Faw, 43, of Crumpler, is charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Faw’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Houck, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with injury to personal property, misdemeanor breaking or entering and aiding and abetting driving while license revoked. For the misdemeanor breaking or entering charge, Houck was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 12 months supervised probation. All other charges were consolidated.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lambert’s case was continued to Nov. 7.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Matheson, 21, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, two counts of driving while impaired, three civil revocations of a driver’s license, driving after consuming under the age of 21, possession of a malt beverage by an underage person, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Matheson’s case was continued to Oct. 31.
Perri, 30, of Warrensville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. For the possession of methamphetamine charge, Perri was sentenced to four to 14 months in jail with 24 months of supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Phillips, 35, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips’ case was continued to Oct. 24.
Romans, 31, of Todd, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, speeding and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Romans’ case was continued to Oct. 31.
Roten, 19, of Glendale Springs, is charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under the age of 21, civil revocation of a driver’s license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, exceeding posted speed and failure to maintain lane control. Roten’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Teachout, 38, of West Jefferson, is charged with flee/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, a misdemeanor probation violation, expired registration card/tag, failure to pay monies, assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Teachout’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Wolfe, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Wolfe’s case was continued to Dec. 12.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
Do any of those charged ever face their day in court or is it just a continuing play of repeated postponements? Of course by court appointed attorneys at taxpayers expense.
