JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Robert Z. Bratton, Stephanie L. Hensley, Joseph E. Hollifield, Steven M. McDonald and Derek W. Scism. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Bratton, 35, of Jefferson, was charged with assault by strangulation, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bratton’s charge of assault by strangulation was reduced to misdemeanor assault on a female, for which he was sentenced to 150 days in jail. All other charges were dismissed by the state.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Feb. 27.
Hollifield, 25, of Lansing, was charged with two counts of driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, hit and run, no operator’s license, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center. For one of the driving while impaired charges, Hollifield was sentenced to 6 months in jail, suspended for 24 months while he is on supervised probation. For the other driving while impaired charge, Hollifield was sentenced to one year in jail, suspended for 24 months while he is on supervised probation, which will run after the first sentence. All other charges were dismissed.
McDonald, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, use of a foreign license while driving while license revoked, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering,possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of no operator’s license. McDonald’s case was continued to Feb. 13.
Scism, 27, of Blowing Rock, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of driving while license revoked, exceeding the posted speed, reckless driving, improper passing, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, speeding, expired registration card/tag and expired/no inspection. Scism’s case was continued to Feb. 20.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.