JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Wednesday, April 29, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Jordan B. Bingham, Amie E. Brugier, Christopher C. Horrell, China M. Leimbach and Sarah N. Main. The Hon. Valerie McGuire presided over the court.
Bingham, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of five counterfeit instruments, forgery of instrument and uttering a forged instrument. Bigham's case was continued to June 3.
Brugier, 31, of Thomasville, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brugier's case was continued to July 9.
Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell's case was continued to June 10.
Leimbach, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation. Leimbach's case was continued to June 3.
Main, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Main's case was continued to June 25.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.