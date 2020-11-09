JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Matthew D. Coldiron, Aziz Y. Felder, Christopher J. Medley and Dustin E. Pennington. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Coldiron, 31, of Lansing, is charged with five counts of no operator’s license, three counts of expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of expired/no inspection, operating a vehicle with no insurance and two counts of unsafe tires. Coldiron’s case was continued to Dec. 17.
Felder, 20, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder’s case was continued to Jan. 7, 2021.
Medley, 35, of Creston, is charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to Jan. 7, 2021.
Pennington, 36, of Boone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen automobile, driving while license revoked, providing fictitious/false information to an officer and violation of an executive order. Pennington’s case was continued to Dec. 3.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
