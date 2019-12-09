JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Cody W. Anderson, Jennifer A Andrews, Christina R. Boone, James L. Canter, Nathaniel T. Clarke, Jeannie A. Cobbler, Jeremy S. Eldreth, Melanie L. Jones, Tammy L. Lee, Timothy G. Lemly, Sandra A. Reedy and Joel S. Truitt. The Hon. Jeanie Houston presided over the court.
Anderson, 31, of Lansing, is charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Anderson’s case was continued to March 24, 2020.
Andrews, 30, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing/receiving stolen property and manufacturing/assembling/storing weapons. Andrews’ case was continued to Feb. 6, 2020.
Boone, 44, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, unsafe tires, cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, expired/no inspection and five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Boone’s case was continued to Jan. 2, 2020.
Canter, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., is charged with allowing unlicensed to drive, no operator’s license, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren, assault with a deadly weapon of a government official, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and driving while license revoked. Canter’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Jeannie A. Cobbler, 51, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. For the felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge, Cobbler was sentenced to four to 14 months in jail, suspended for 12 months while she is on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed.
Eldreth, 35, of Lansing, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Eldreth’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Jones, 38, is charged with two counts of expired registration card/tag, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, four counts of driving while license revoked, expired/no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jones’ case was continued to Feb. 6, 2020.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Reedy, 48, was charged with two counts of assaulting a government employee or official, malicious conduct by a prisoner and communicating threats. For each of the assaulting a government employee or official charges, Reedy was sentenced to 75 days in jail, suspended for 12 months while she is on supervised probation. The sentences will run consecutively. All other charges were dismissed.
Truitt, 51, of Lincolnton, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Truitt's case was continued to Jan. 23, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.