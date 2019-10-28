JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Cody W. Anderson, Timothy W. Bare, Wendy L. Blevins, James L. Canter, Duane A. Church Jr., Jack J. Cobbler, Jeannie A. Cobbler, Christopher M. Darden, Kellie D. Dolinger, Tanya K. Duncan, Jamie M. Eldreth, Joseph D. Eller, Lora E. Garcia, Travis J. Hash, Corey D. Hollifield, Melanie L. Jones, Timothy G. Lemly, Clinton E. Mahala, Juan J. Martinez, Kelly W. Miller, Jessica R. Phillips, Derek W. Scism, James R. Stanley and Casey J. Ward.
Anderson, 31, of Lansing, is charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Anderson’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Bare, 50, of Fleetwood, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. For the possession of methamphetamine charge, Bare was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail, suspended 12 months while he is on supervised probation. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Blevins, 32, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Blevins' case was continued to Nov. 14.
Canter, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., is charged with allowing unlicensed to drive, no operator's license, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren, assault with a deadly weapon of a government official, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and driving while license revoked. Canter's case was continued to Dec. 5.
Church, 44, of Purlear, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing and six counts of larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component. Church’s case was continued to Nov. 7.
Jack J. Cobbler, 48, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possession of stolen goods and resisting a public officer. For the possession of drug paraphernalia charge, Cobbler was sentenced to 120 days in jail. All other charges were dismissed.
Jeannie A. Cobbler, 51, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Cobbler’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Darden, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with driving while license revoked, second degree trespass, assault on a female and cyberstalking. The driving while license revoked charge was continued to Nov. 7. Darden's cyberstalking charge was reduced to attempted cyberstalking, for which he was sentenced to 20 days in jail suspended for 12 months while he is on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed.
Dolinger, 35, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged with two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. For one of the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine charges, Dolinger was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail with 12 months of supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Duncan, 41, of Lansing, is charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Duncan's case was continued to Dec. 5.
Eldreth, 39, of Lansing, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of an open container constituting alcohol in the passenger area, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. For the felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge, Eldreth was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail with 18 months of supervised probation. Eldreth was given credit for time already served.
Eller, 36, of Independence, Va., is charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, resisting a public officer, no operators license failure to wear a seatbelt by a driver, expired operator’s license and failure to secure a passenger under 16. Eller’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Garcia, 51, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Garcia’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Hash, 44, of Crumpler, is charged with assaulting a government official or employee, two counts of reckless driving to endanger, two counts of hit and run leaving the scene of property damage, failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center. Hash's case was continued to Nov. 14.
Hollifield, 25, of Lansing, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. Hollifield’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Jones, 38, is charged with two counts of expired registration card/tag, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, four counts of driving while license revoked, expired/no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jones’ case was continued to Dec. 5.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Mahala, 36, of Creston, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no inspection, expired registration card/tag, three counts of fictional/altered title/registration card or tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Mahala's case was continued to Dec. 5.
Miller, 35, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of assault on a female, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor probation violation. Miller's case was continued to Nov. 14.
Phillips, 35, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips’ case was continued to Nov. 14.
Scism, 27, of Blowing Rock, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and exceeding posted speed. Scism's case was continued to Nov. 14.
Stanley, 39, of Creston, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Stanley's case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Ward, 31, of Boone, is charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence. Ward's case was continued to Dec. 5.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these case as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.