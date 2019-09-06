JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Timothy W. Bare, Chelsea A. Cobb, Jeremy S. Eldreth, Rickey L. Ellison, Aziz Y. Felder, Jaheim R. Hicks, Joseph E. Hollifield, Timothy G. Lemly, Jacob S. Moretz and Joseph L. Teachout.
Bare, 50, of Fleetwood, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bare’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Cobb, 27, of Todd, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Cobb’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Eldreth, 35, of Lansing, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eldreth’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Ellison, 54, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, two counts of second degree trespass, assault on a female, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Ellison’s case was continued to Sept. 12.
Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Hicks, 19, of Port Orange, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Hicks' case was continued to Nov. 21.
Hollifield, 25, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver's license, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, hit and run, no operator's license, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center. Hollifield's case was continued to Oct. 24.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Moretz, 21, of West Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moretz's case was continued to Oct. 24.
Teachout, 38, of West Jefferson, is charged with flee/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, a misdemeanor probation violation, expired registration card/tag, failure to pay monies, assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Teachout’s case was continued to Oct. 3.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
