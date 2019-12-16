JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Aleah M. Bentley, Robert Z. Bratton, Christopher C. Campbell, Jordan S. Dixon, Drew H. Hoffman, Tyler D. Lambert and Kayla M. McCoy. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Bentley, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bentley’s case was continued to Feb. 6, 2020.
Bratton, 35, of Jefferson, is charged with assault by strangulation, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bratton’s case was continued to Jan. 30, 2020.
Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, is charged with no operator’s license, driving left of center, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell’s case was continued to Jan. 2, 2020.
Dixon, 22, of Creston, is charged with expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon’s case was continued to Jan. 23, 2020.
Hoffman, 45, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Hoffman’s case was continued to Jan. 19, 2020.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lambert’s case was continued to Feb. 6, 2020.
McCoy, 25, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. McCoy’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
