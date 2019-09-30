JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Rodney R. Dugger, Kelvin C. Faw, Stephanie L. Hensley, Drew H. Hoffman and Jennifer K. Walton.
Dugger, 46, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, assault on a female, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dugger's case was continued to Nov. 21.
Faw, 43, of Crumpler, is charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Faw’s case was continued to Oct. 3.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Oct. 3
Hoffman, 45, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Hoffman’s case was continued to Dec. 2.
Walton, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with a violation of a local ordinance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Walton’s case was continued to Nov. 7.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they become available.
