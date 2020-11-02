JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ricky O. Barnes, Jody C. Blevins, Cassandra L. Dennis, Micelle E. Finucan and Melissa D. Rash. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Barnes, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two probation violations, assault on a female, driving while license revoked, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, driving while impaired and a window tinting violation. Barnes’s case was continued to Dec. 3.
Blevins, 39, of Lansing, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, three counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Blevins's case was continued to Dec. 3.
Dennis, 36, of Elkin, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. Dennis's case was continued to Nov. 12.
Finucan, 40, of Charlotte, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, aiding and abetting an impaired driver, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assaulting a government official/employee. Finucan's case was continued to Dec. 3.
Rash, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first-degree trespassing, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of stolen goods or property, aiding and abetting a larceny, obtaining property under false pretenses, four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rash’s case was continued to Dec. 10.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.