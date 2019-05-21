JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, May 16, at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Timothy W. Bare, Joshua D. Burton, Eleanor L. Copeland, Rex W. Cummings, Eric J. Davis, Nicholas D. Gray, Richard W. Greer, Simon T. Houck, William P. Maxwell, Wesley S. Pennington, Jared R. Perri, Jessica L. Rutherford, Ralph E. Smith III, Justin C. Stuart, Jana M. Testerman, Troy A. Waln and Robert B. Woodie were among those whose cases were heard.
Bare, 50, of Fleetwood, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bare’s case was continued to June 27.
Burton, 29, of Millers Creek, is charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, larceny merchant product code fraud, misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. Burton’s case was continued to July 11.
Copeland, 22, of Deep Gap, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine and two counts of maintaining a vehicle of dwelling place for a controlled substance. Copeland’s case was continued to June 13.
Cummings, 62, of Warrensville, is charged with no operator’s license, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Cummings’ case was continued to June 6.
Davis, 47, of Laurel Springs, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, aiding and abetting driving while license revoked, permit operation of a vehicle with no insurance, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag and possession of drug paraphernalia. For two of the possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver methamphetamine charges, Davis was given two, identical sentences of eight to 19 months in jail, suspended for 18 months while he is on supervised probation. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Gray, 33, of Todd, is charged with shoplifting concealment goods, resisting a public officer, obtaining property under false pretenses and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Gray’s case was continued to June 6.
Greer, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and conspiring to sell methamphetamine. Greer’s case was continued to June 6.
Houck, 18, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving left of center. Houck’s case was continued to June 6.
Maxwell, 48, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with no insurance, unsafe tires, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving or allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and expired/no inspection. Maxwell’s case was continued to May 30.
Pennington, 23, of Lansing, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and two probation violations. Pennington’s case was continued to June 13.
Perri, 30, of Warrensville, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Perri’s case was continued to June 13.
Rutherford, 35, of Fleetwood, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Rutherford’s case was continued to June 13.
Smith III, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals and two counts of felony killing an animal by starvation. Smith’s case was continued to June 6.
Stuart, 36, of Lansing, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. For the felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge, Stuart was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail, suspended 18 months while he is on unsupervised probation. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Testerman, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with breaking or entering, first degree trespassing entering/remaining, possession of burglary tools, felony larceny and larceny by removing, destroying or deactivating component. For the braeaking or entering and felony larceny charges, Testerman was given two, identical sentences of 45 days in jail suspended for 12 months while on unsupervised probation. All other charges were dismissed.
Waln, 29, of West Jefferson, is charged with a violation of his unsupervised probation, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, registration plate improperly attached, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing registration plate not displayed, expired/no inspection and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Waln’s case was continued to June 13.
Woodie, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Woodie’s case was continued to June 13.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
