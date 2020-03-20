JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Wednesday, March 18, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Michael E. Currie, Aziz Y. Felder, Jaheim R. Hicks, Christy L. Latham and Benny T. McNeill. The Hon. Jeanie Houston presided over the court.
Currie, 41, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Currie's case was continued to April 30.
Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder’s case was continued to April 23.
Hicks, 19, of Port Orange, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Hicks’ case was continued to April 23.
Latham, 43, of Creston, is charged with seven counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Latham's case was continued to April 30.
McNeill, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and twelve counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. McNeill's case was continued to April 30.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
