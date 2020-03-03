JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Christina R. Boone, Ashley O. Church, Stephanie L. Hensley and Emmanuel M. Pennington. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Boone, 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, unsafe tires, cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, expired/no inspection, simple assault, communicating threats and five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. For the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance charge, Boone was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in jail. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Church, 27, of Millers Creek, is charged with 39 counts of larceny by employee and four counts of larceny by an employee equal to or greater than $100,000. Church’s case was continued to April 30.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to April 22.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, was charged with six counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, two counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, four counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired/no insurance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. For one of the possession of drug paraphernalia charges, Pennington was sentenced to 120 days in jail, suspended for 18 months while on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
