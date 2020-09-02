JEFFERSON — Ashe County Distwrict Court was held Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Kelly A. Blevins, Anthony S. Dishman, Clinton J. Goodman, Randall W. Mash, Christopher J. Medley and Jennifer K. Walton. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Blevins, 42, of Lansing, is charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins’ case was continued to Dec. 10.
Dishman, 45, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license revoked and canceled/revoked/suspended certificate or tag. Dishman’s case was continued to Oct. 1.
Goodman, 33, of Crumpler, is charged with assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, communicating threats, resisting a public officer, simple assault, operating a vehicle with no insurance, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate or tag and driving while license revoked. Goodman’s case was continued to Sept. 3.
Mash, 48, of Jefferson, is charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. Mash’s case was continued to Oct. 1.
Medley, 35, of Creston, is charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to Oct. 15.
Walton, 46, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in methamphetamine, simple assault and two probation violations. Walton’s case was continued to Sept. 24.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.