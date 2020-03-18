JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, March 12, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Derrick L. Barker, Joseph A. Boccardy, Christopher C. Campbell, David R. Eller, Nicholas J. Merckling, Kimberly D. Rominger and James R. Stanley. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Barker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with four counts of driving while license revoked, assault on a female, simple assault, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, two counts of driving while impaired, two civil revocations of a driver’s license, hit/run failure to stop for property damage, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. The assault on a female and simple assault charges were dismissed by the state. All other charges were continued to March 26.
Boccardy, 49, of Creston, is charged with three counts of injury to personal property, misdemeanor stalking, misdemeanor larceny and two violations of court orders. Boccardy’s case was continued to April 30
Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, is charged with no operator’s license, driving left of center, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell’s case was continued to April 30.
Eller, 52, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine and two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Eller’s case was continued to April 9.
Merckling, 38, of Saint Augustine, Fla., is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, unsafe tires, failure to maintain lane control and violating a concealed handgun permit. Merkling’s case was continued to April 30.
Rominger, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Rominger’s case was continued to April 2.
Stanley, 39, of Creston, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Stanley’s case was continued to April 12.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
