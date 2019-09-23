JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Jennifer A. Andrews, Preston S. Calloway, Heather L. Hammac, Melanie L. Jones, Bryer G. Matheson, Casey D. Pruitt, Gregory L. Richardson and Frederica G. Trapp.
Andrews, 30, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing/receiving stolen property and manufacturing/assembling/storing weapons. Andrews’ case was continued to Dec. 5.
Calloway, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Calloway's case was continued to Nov. 7.
Hammac, 31, of Boone, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, two counts of second degree trespass, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny. Hammac's probation was reworked, while she was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in jail for the felony larceny charge. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed by the state.
Jones, 38, is charged with two counts of expired registration card/tag, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, four counts of driving while license revoked, expired/no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jones' case was continued to Oct. 24.
Matheson, 21, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, two counts of driving while impaired, three civil revocations of a driver's license, driving after consuming under the age of 21, possession of a malt beverage by an underage person, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Matheson's case was continued to Oct. 3.
Pruitt, 35, of Warrensville, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats. Pruitt was sentenced to 150 days in jail, suspended for 12 months while on supervised probation, for the assault on a female charge. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Richardson, 50, of West Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver's license, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Richardson's case was continued to Nov. 21.
Trapp, 60, of Creston, is charged with ASLT firearm DW COMP CAMP POL, driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver's license, two counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Trapp's case was continued to Nov. 7.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.