JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Debra V. Barker, Michael D. Blevins, Keith N. Foster, Timothy C. Harless, Thomas F. Jones, Crystal D. Medley, Randy A. Smith and Scott W. Zubor. The Hon. William F. Brooks presided over the court.
Barker, 57, of West Jefferson, is charged with 13 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Barker's case was continued to Dec. 7.
Blevins, 44, of Lansing, is charged with four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Blevins' case was continued to Oct. 15.
Foster, 28, of Todd, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Foster's case was continued to Oct. 15.
Harless, 35, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of driving while license of revoked, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Harless’ case was continued to Oct. 15.
Jones, 25, of Whitetop, Va., is charged with driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, no motorcycle endorsement, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, expired/no registration, unsafe tires, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Jones’ case was continued to Nov. 12.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a school attendance law violation, a violation of unsupervised parole, failure to pay monies, a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass entering/remaining and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to Oct. 22.
Smith, 31, of Millers Creek, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Smith's case was continued to Oct. 29.
Zubor, 40, of Todd, is charged with five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Zubor’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
