JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Justin L. Billings, Ashley O. Church, Keith N. Foster and Christopher C. Horrell. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Billings, 26, of Crumpler, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse, two probation violations and sexual battery. Billings’ case was continued to Feb. 4, 2021.
Church, 27, of Millers Creek, is charged with 39 counts of larceny by employee. Church’s case was continued to Feb. 11, 2021.
Foster, 28, of Todd, is charged with breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, violating a court order, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Foster’s case was continued to Dec. 3.
Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell’s case was continued to Jan. 28, 2021.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
