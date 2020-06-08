JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, June 4, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Derrick L. Barker, Jordan B. Bingham, Preston S. Calloway, Christopher C. Campbell, China M. Leimbach, Nikki R. Romans and Elijah K. Weaver. The Hon. William F. Brooks presided over the court.
Barker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with four counts of driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, two counts of driving while impaired, two civil revocations of a driver’s license, hit/run failure to stop for property damage, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. Barker's case was continued to June 18.
Bingham, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of five or more counterfeit instruments, forgery of instrument, uttering a forged instrument, two counts of driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bingham's case was continued to June 18.
Calloway, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. Calloway's case was continued to July 16.
Campbell, 27, of Grassy Creek, is charged with no operator’s license, driving left of center, three counts of driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and extradition/fugitive of other state. Campbell’s case was continued to June 18.
Leimbach, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation. Leimbach’s case was continued to June 11.
Romans, 31, of Todd, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, speeding and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Romans’ case was continued to July 16.
Weaver, 33, of Laurel Springs, is charged with three counts of driving while impaired, six counts of driving while license revoked, four counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, five counts of expired registration card or tag, simple possession of a scheduled VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of a civil revocation of driver's license, reckless driving to endanger, three counts of expired/no inspection, two counts of possession of an open container in of alcohol in the passenger area, failure to report an accident, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, failure to comply with license restrictions, speeding, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, failure to maintain lane control and exceeding the posted speed. Weaver's case was continued to July 16.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
