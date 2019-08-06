JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Timothy W. Bare, Christina R. Boone, Duane A. Church Jr., Brian A. Dishman, Joseph D. Eller, Corey D. Hollifield, Timothy G. Lemly, Jared R. Perri, Joseph C. Roland, Elizabeth L. Salsbery and Troy A. Waln.
Bare, 50, of Fleetwood, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Bare’s case was continued to Sept. 5.
Boone, 44, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of driving while license revoked, unsafe tires, cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, expired/no inspection and five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Boone’s case was continued to Dec. 5.
Church, 44, of Purlear, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, first degree trespassing and six counts of larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component. Church’s case was continued to Oct. 3.
Dishman, 28, of Lansing, is charged with two probation violations, a misdemeanor probation violation, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dishman's case was continued to Aug. 22.
Eller, 36, of Independence, Va., is charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, resisting a public officer, no operators license failure to wear a seatbelt by a driver, expired operator’s license and failure to secure a passenger under 16. Eller’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Hollifield, 25, of Lansing, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. Hollifield’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to Sept. 5.
Perri, 30, of Warrensville, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Perri’s case was continued to Oct. 3.
Roland, 44, of Jefferson, is charged with failure to heed light of siren, resisting a public officer, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, cruelty to animals, assault on a female and two probation violations. Roland's case was continued to Sept. 19.
Salsbery, 28, of Deep Gap, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Salsbery's identity theft charge was reduced to attempted identity theft, for which she was sentenced to eight to 19 months in jail. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Waln, 29, of West Jefferson, was charged with a violation of his unsupervised probation, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, registration plate improperly attached, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing registration plate not displayed, expired/no inspection and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Waln was found to have violated his unsupervised probation, and was given 18 months of supervised probation. For the possession of methamphetamine charge, Waln was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail with 18 months of supervised probation. All other charges were consolidated or dismissed.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
