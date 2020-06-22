JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, June 18, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Derrick L. Barker, Jordan B. Bingham, Michael E. Currie and China M. Leimbach. The Hon. Alexandra Falls presided over the court.
Barker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with four counts of driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, two counts of driving while impaired, two civil revocations of a driver’s license, hit/run failure to stop for property damage, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. Barker’s case was continued to July 23.
Bingham, 28, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of five or more counterfeit instruments, forgery of instrument, uttering a forged instrument, two counts of driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bingham’s case was continued to July 2.
Currie, 41, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Currie’s case was continued to July 9.
Leimbach, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and a probation violation. Leimbach’s case was continued to June 25.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.