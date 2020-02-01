JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Jordan S. Dixon, Michael A. Horton, Christopher W. Kesler, Kelly W. Miller, Gregory L. Richardson, Nikki R. Romans, Ashley D. Walker and Kellie E. Wolfe. The Hon. William F. Brooks presided over the court.
Dixon, 22, of Creston, is charged with expired registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon’s case was continued to Feb. 13.
Horton, 49, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining place for a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and felony larceny. Horton’s case was continued to July 2.
Kesler, 39, of Boone, is charged with assault on a female, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, interfering with emergency communications, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Kesler’s case was continued to March 19.
Miller, 35, of Lansing, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of resisting a public officer, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of assault on a female. Kelly Miller’s case was continued to Feb. 6.
Richardson, 50, of West Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Richardson’s case was continued to March 19.
Romans, 31, of Todd, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while impaired, speeding and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Romans’ case was continued to March 5.
Walker, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, six counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Walker’s case was continued to July 2.
Wolfe, 23, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Wolfe’s case was continued to July 2.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they are made available.
