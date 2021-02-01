JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Cody W. Anderson, Nicole L. Blakeman, Darrell W. Blevins, Tina S. Bodie, Michelle E. Finucan, Keith N. Foster, Christopher C. Horrell, Benny T. McNeill, Shelby D. Patrick and Cory D. Rash.
Anderson, 31, of Lansing is charged with possession of stolen goods/property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Anderson's case was continued to Feb. 25.
Blakeman, 20, of Todd, is charged with resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to one-half ounces of marijuana, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and expired/no inspection. Blakeman's case was continued to March 4.
Blevins, 43, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a female and expired/no inspection. Blevins' case was continued to Feb. 18.
Bodie, 45, of Boone, is charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Bodie's case was continued to March 18.
Finucan, 40, of Charlotte, is charged with is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, aiding and abetting an impaired driver, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assaulting a government official/employee. Finucan's case was continued to Feb. 25.
Foster, 28, of Todd, is charged with breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, violating a court order, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious /altered title/registration card/tag, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Foster's case was continued to Feb. 4.
Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession on a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell's case was continued to April 22.
McNeill, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with twelve counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. McNeill's case was continued to April 22.
Patrick, 28, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault. Patrick's case was continued to Feb. 11.
Rash, 29, of Crumpler, is charged with six counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Rash's case was continued to Feb. 4.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
