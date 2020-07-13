JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, July 9, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Jennifer A. Andrews, Davie A. Bledsoe, Ashley O. Church, Michael E. Currie, Lora E. Garcia, Stephanie L. Hensley, Melanie L. Jones, Tyler D. Lambert, Christy L. Latham, Sarah N. Main and Benny T. McNeill Jr. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Andrews, 30, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises. Andrews' case was continued to Sept. 3.
Bledsoe, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving while impaired, improper passing and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Beldsoe’s possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises charge continued to Aug. 31, all other charges were continued to Sept. 3.
Church, 27, of Millers Creek, is charged with 39 counts of larceny by employee and four counts of larceny by an employee equal to or greater than $100,000. Church’s case was continued to Sept. 3.
Currie, 41, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Currie’s case was continued to Dec. 10.
Garcia, 51, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Garcia’s case was continued to Aug. 31.
Hensley, 20, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to April 22.
Jones, 38, is charged with two counts of expired registration card/tag, two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, four counts of driving while license revoked, expired/no inspection, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Jones' case was continued to Dec. 10.
Lambert, 26, of West Jefferson, is charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and three counts of creating a counterfeit controlled substance. Lambert’s case was continued to Aug. 31.
Latham, 43, of Creston, is charged with seven counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Latham’s case was continued to Dec. 10.
Main, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Main’s case was continued to Dec. 10.
McNeill, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with twelve counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. McNeill's case was continued to Dec. 10.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
