JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, July 30, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Aziz Y. Felder, Joshua T. Hardin, Jaheim R. Hicks and Tosha S. Randall. The Hon. David V. Byrd presided over the court.
Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder’s case was continued to Sept. 24.
Hardin, 18, of Fleetwood, is charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under the age of 21 and speeding. Hardin's case was continued to Sept. 10.
Hicks, 19, of Port Orange, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Hicks’ case was continued to Sept. 24.
Randall, 32, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Randall's case was continued to Sept. 3.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
