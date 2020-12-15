JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Kelly A. Blevins, Christopher M. Darden, Anthony G. Hopkins, Sarah N. Main, Benny T. McNeill, Joey A. Ponce, Jonathan L. Rash, Melissa D. Rash, Corey A. Richardson, Jacob A. Roten and Lindsey C. Waln.
Blevins, 42, of Lansing is charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins’ case was continued to Feb. 4, 2021.
Darden, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with five counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana between one-half ounces and one-and-a-half ounces, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, obtaining property under false pretenses, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, communicating threats, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny. Darden’s case was continued to Dec. 17.
Hopkins, 55, of West Jefferson, is charged with assault on a female, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to wear a seat belt by a driver. Hopkins’ case was continued to Dec. 17.
Main, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, our counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Main’s case was continued to Feb 4.
McNeill, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and twelve counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. McNeill’s case was continued to Jan. 28.
Ponce, 28, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, permitting the operation of a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance, obtaining property under false pretenses, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired/no inspection. Ponce’s case was continued to Feb. 4.
Rash, 27, of West Jefferson, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of failure to pay monies, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Rash’s case was continued to Feb. 4.
Rash, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first-degree trespassing, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, five counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rash’s case was continued to Feb. 4.
Richardson, 34, of Wilkes, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon and one count of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Richardson’s case was continued to Feb. 4.
Roten, 20, of Warrensville, is charged with misdemeanor larceny, seven counts of driving while license revoked, six counts of fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, six counts of driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of expired registration card/tag, one count of expired/no inspection, one count of unsafe tires, five counts of no operator’s license, three counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, exceeding posted speed and exceeding safe speed. Roten’s case was continued to Jan. 28.
Waln, 29, of Fleetwood, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse, assaulting a government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Waln’s case was continued to Feb. 4.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
