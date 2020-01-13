JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Davie A. Bledsoe, James L. Canter, Jeremy S. Eldreth, Kelvin C. Faw, Lora E. Garcia, Tammy L. Lee, Timothy G. Lemly, Kayla M. McCoy, Michael R. Phillips, James R. Stanley and Frederica G. Trapp. The Hon. William F. Brooks presided over the court.
Bledsoe, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving while impaired improper passing and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Beldsoe's case was continued to Feb. 6.
Canter, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., is charged with allowing unlicensed to drive, no operator’s license, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed light or siren, assault with a deadly weapon of a government official, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and driving while license revoked. Canter’s case was continued to Feb. 6.
Eldreth, 35, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Eldreth’s possession of methamphetamine charge was dropped to a possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge, for which he was sentenced to 45 days in jail. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Faw, 43, of Crumpler, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. For the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine charge, Faw was sentenced to eight to 19 months in jail, suspended 12 months while he is on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Garcia, 51, of Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Garcia’s case was continued to Feb. 6.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Feb. 13.
Lemly, 33, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, five counts of possession of methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Lemly’s case was continued to Jan. 16.
McCoy, 25, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. McCoy’s case was continued to Feb. 6.
Phillips, 52, of Fleetwood, is charged with four counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Phillips' case was continued to Feb. 6.
Stanley, 39, of Creston, is charged with four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Stanley's case was continued to March 12.
Trapp, 60, of Creston, is charged with ASLT firearm DW COMP CAMP POL, driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, two counts of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer. Trapp’s case was continued to Jan. 23.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
