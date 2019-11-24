JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Anthony S. Anderson, Dustin G. Baker, Derrick L. Barker, Ricky O. Barnes, Kelvin C. Faw, Aziz Y. Felder, Kelly W. Miller, Emmanuel M. Pennington, Gregory L. Richardson, Skylar D. Wolfe and Robert B. Woodie. The Hon. William F. Brooks presided over the court.
Anderson, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first degree trespass/remain, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component, driving while license revoked and giving/lending/borrowing license plate. Anderson’s case was continued to Feb. 6, 2020.
Baker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with nine counts of driving while license revoked, possession/selling non-taxed alcohol, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired, and reckless driving to endanger. Baker’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Barker, 21, of Lansing, is charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, two counts of driving while impaired, two civil revocations of a driver’s license, hit and run, failure to maintain lane control and speeding. Barker’s case was continued to Feb. 13, 2020.
Barnes, 28, of Jefferson, was charged with ten counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving/lending/borrowing license plate, two counts of speeding, two counts of failure to wear a seat belt, unsafe tires and littering. For one of the driving while license revoked charges, Barnes was sentenced to 120 days in jail, suspended for 12 months while he is on supervised probation. For one of the other driving while license revoked charges, Barnes was sentenced to an additional 20 days in jail, which will run after the other sentence. One of Barnes' speeding charges was reduced from going 80 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 55 to going 64 mph. in an area with a speed limit of 55. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Faw, 43, of Crumpler, is charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Faw’s case was continued to Jan. 9, 2020.
Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder’s case was continued to March 19, 2020.
Hensley, 19, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Jan. 30, 2020.
Hicks, 19, of Port Orange, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Hicks’ case was continued to Jan. 2, 2020.
Kelly W. Miller, 35, of Lansing, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of resisting a public officer, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of assault on a female. Miller's case was continued to Jan. 2, 2020.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Dec. 19.
Richardson, 50, of West Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Richardson’s case was continued to Jan. 23, 2020.
Wolfe, 18, of Wilkesboro, was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child. For the aiding and abetting a larceny charge, Wolfe was sentenced to 45 days in jail, which is suspended for 12 months while she is on unsupervised probation. In the meantime, Wolfe is banned from all Walmarts. The two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child were consolidated into the other charge.
Woodie, 33, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Woodie’s case was continued to Jan. 16, 2020.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they become available.
