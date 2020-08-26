JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Ricky O. Barnes, Tina S. Bodie, Matthew D. Coldiron, Rex W. Cummings, Jessica L. Eastridge, Christopher C. Horrell, Thomas F. Jones, Dustin E. Pennington and Gregory L. Richardson. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Barnes, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with two probation violations, assault on a female, driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a window tinting violation. Barnes’s case was continued to Sept. 17.
Bodie, 45, of Boone, is charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Bodie’s case was continued to Sept. 24.
Coldiron, 31, of Lansing, is charged with five counts of no operator’s license, three counts of expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of expired/no inspection, operating a vehicle with no insurance and two counts of unsafe tires. Coldiron’s case was continued to Oct. 22.
Cummings, 64, of Warrensville, is charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to report the new address of a sex offender, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Cummings’ case was continued to Jan. 7, 2021.
Eastridge, 20, of Laurel Springs, is charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under the age of 21, civil revocation of a driver’s license, possession of an open container constituting alcohol in the passenger area, failure to report an accident, exceeding safe speeds and driving left of center. Eastridge’s case was continued to Oct. 29.
Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell’s case was continued to Sept. 8.
Jones, 25, of Whitetop, Va., is charged with driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, no motorcycle endorsement, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, expired/no registration, unsafe tires, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Jones’ case was continued to Oct. 1.
Pennington, 36, of Boone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen automobile, driving while license revoked, providing fictitious/false information to an officer and violation of an executive order. Pennington’s case was continued to Nov. 5.
Richardson, 50, of West Jefferson, is charged with driving while impaired, a civil revocation of a driver’s license, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Richardson’s case was continued to Sept. 24.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
