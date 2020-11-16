JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Cody W. Anderson, Cassandra L. Dennis, Stephanie L. Hensley, Thomas F. Jones, Crystal D. Medley, Joey A. Ponce and Derek N. Reeves. The Hon. Jeannie Houston presided over the court.
Anderson, 31, of Lansing, is charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Anderson’s case was continued to Jan. 28, 2021.
Dennis, 36, of Elkin, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. Dennis’s case was continued to Jan. 14, 2021.
Hensley, 20, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Jan. 7, 2021.
Jones, 25, of Whitetop, Va., is charged with driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, no motorcycle endorsement, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, expired/no registration, unsafe tires, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Jones’s case was continued to Dec. 3.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a school attendance law violation, a violation of unsupervised parole, failure to pay monies, a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass entering/remaining and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to Dec. 17.
Ponce, 28, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, permitting the operation of a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance, obtaining property under false pretenses, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired/no inspection. Ponce's case was continued to Dec. 3.
Reeves, 51, of West Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, failure to comply with license restrictions, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Reeves's case was continued to Jan. 7, 2021.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
