JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Michael D. Blevins, Tina S. Bodie, Chase N. Canter, Aziz Y. Felder, Stephanie L. Hensley, Gary D. Lewis, Joey A. Ponce and Tosha S. Randall. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Blevins, 44, of Lansing, is charged with four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Blevins's case was continued to Oct. 1.
Bodie, 45, of Boone, is charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Bodie’s case was continued to Oct .29.
Canter, 22, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of breaking and/or entering, three counts of larceny after breaking/entering, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, aiding and abetting a larceny and breaking or entering into a trailer/aircraft. Canter's case was continued to Oct. 15.
Felder, 19, of Daytona, Fla., is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possessing or receiving stolen property and extradition/fugitive of other state. Felder’s case was continued to Nov. 5.
Hensley, 20, of Creston, is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half of an ounce, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule IV controlled substance. Hensley’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Lewis, 44, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., is charged with violation of a court order, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a female, possession of marijuana between one-half ounces and one-and-a-half ounces, possession of a controlled substances on prison/jail premises, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Lewis' case was continued to Oct. 22.
Ponce, 28, of Crumpler, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, permitting the operation of a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance, obtaining property under false pretenses, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired/no inspection. Ponce's case was continued to Nov. 12.
Randall, 32, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Randall’s case was continued to Oct. 22.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
