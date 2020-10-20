JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Cody W. Anderson, Michael D. Blevins, Keith N. Foster, Amber L. Holman, Melanie L. Jones and Melissa D. Rash. The Hon. Robert Crumpton presided over the court.
Anderson, 31, of Lansing, is charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Anderson’s case was continued to Nov. 12.
Blevins, 44, of Lansing, is charged with four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Blevins’ case was continued to Dec. 10.
Foster, 28, of Todd, is charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering. Foster’s case was continued to Oct. 29.
Holman, 29, of West Jefferson, is charged with no operator’s license, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed a light or siren and assault physically injuring a detention employee. Holman’s case was continued to Oct. 29.
Jones, 39, of Warrensville, is charged with two misdemeanor probation violations out of county, driving while license revoked, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, felony drug possession and felony possession of cocaine. Jones’s case was continued to Oct. 29.
Rash, 41, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first-degree trespassing, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of stolen goods or property, aiding and abetting a larceny, obtaining property under false pretenses, four counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rash’s case was continued to Dec. 10.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.