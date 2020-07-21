JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, July 16, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Kelly A. Blevins, Christopher C. Horrell and Elijah K. Weaver. The Hon. Jeannie Houston presided over the court.
Blevins, 42, of Lansing, is charged with 20 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses. Blevins’ case was continued to July 23.
Horrell, 44, of Asheboro, is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Horrell’s case was continued to Jan. 7, 2021.
Weaver, 33, of Laurel Springs, is charged with three counts of driving while impaired, six counts of driving while license revoked, four counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, five counts of expired registration card or tag, simple possession of a scheduled VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of a civil revocation of driver’s license, reckless driving to endanger, three counts of expired/no inspection, two counts of possession of an open container in of alcohol in the passenger area, failure to report an accident, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, failure to comply with license restrictions, speeding, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, failure to maintain lane control and exceeding the posted speed. Weaver’s case was continued to Sept. 3.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
