JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Anthony S. Anderson, Dustin G. Baker, Ramon Basaldua-Palacios, Cody A. Bolick, Jerry D. Carpenter, Jack J. Cobbler, Melaine S. Dale, Michael A. Horton, Dana L. Kilby, Tammy L. Lee, Christina L. Niece, Emmanuel M. Pennington, Jessica L. Rutherford, Joseph L. Teachout, Ashley D. Walker, Jennifer K. Walton, Kellie E. Wolfe and Robert B. Woodie.
Anderson, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with two counts of first degree trespass/remain, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating component, driving while license revoked and giving/lending/borrowing license plate. Anderson’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Baker, 31, of Crumpler, is charged with nine counts of driving while license revoked, possession/selling non-taxed alcohol, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired, and reckless driving to endanger. Baker’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Basaldua-Palacios, 36, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Basaldua-Palacios’ case was continued to Oct. 10.
Bolick, 22, of Taylorsville, is charged with three counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny. Bolick's case was continued to Oct. 3.
Carpenter, 45, of Taylorsville, is charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, failure to wear a seat belt, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Carpenter’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Cobbler, 48, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of possession of stolen goods and resisting a public officer. Cobbler’s case was continued to Oct. 24.
Dale, 23, of West Jefferson, is charged with a probation violation, four counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Dale’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Horton, 49, of Jefferson, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining place for a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Horton's case was continued to Oct. 31.
Kilby, 42, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and reckless driving. For the fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle charge, Kilby was sentenced to six to 17 months in jail. All other charges were dismissed or consolidated.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Oct. 3.
Niece, 40, of McGrady, was charged with eight counts of identity theft. All of Niece's charges were changed to attempted identity theft, for which she was given four sentences for 11 to 23 months in jail with 36 months of supervised probation, which will run consecutively. She was also ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from her victim.
Pennington, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with three counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of expired registration card/tag, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Pennington’s case was continued to Oct. 31.
Rutherford, 35, of Fleetwood, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, four counts of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, expired/no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag and two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Rutherford’s case was continued to Nov. 14.
Teachout, 38, of West Jefferson, is charged with flee/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, a misdemeanor probation violation, expired registration card/tag, failure to pay monies, assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Teachout’s case was continued to Sept. 5.
Walker, 32, of Jefferson, is charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, six counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Walker’s case was continued to Oct. 31.
Walton, 45, of West Jefferson, is charged with a violation of a local ordinance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Walton's case was continued to Oct. 3.
Wolfe, 22, of Jefferson, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Wolfe’s case was continued to Oct. 3.
Woodie, 33, of Crumpler, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance. Woodie’s case was continued to Nov. 21.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on these cases as they become available.
