JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Darrell W. Blevins, Matthew D. Coldiron, Christopher M. Darden and James E. Dunnagan. The Hon. Jeannie Houston presided over the court.
Blevins, 43, of West Jefferson, is charged with two counts of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a female and expired/no inspection. Blevins' case was continued to Dec. 3.
Coldiron, 31, of Lansing, is charged with five counts of no operator’s license, three counts of expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of expired/no inspection, operating a vehicle with no insurance and two counts of unsafe tires. Coldiron’s case was continued to Nov. 5.
Darden, 29, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana between one-half ounces and one-and-a-half ounces, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, communicating threats, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny. Darden's case was continued to Dec. 10.
Dunnagan, 21, of Laurel Springs, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dunnagan's case was continued to Dec. 3.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
