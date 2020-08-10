JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Matthew D. Coldiron, Michael J. Greene, Marty J. Holsclaw, Tammy L. Lee and Scott W. Zubor. The Hon. Jeannie Houston presided over the court.
Coldiron, 31, of Lansing, is charged with five counts of no operator's license, three counts of expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, two counts of expired/no inspection, operating a vehicle with no insurance and two counts of unsafe tires. Coldiron's case was continued to Aug. 20.
Greene, 32, of West Jefferson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor larceny and simple assault. Greene's case was continued to Aug. 27.
Holsclaw, 28, of Wilkesboro, is charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, second-degree trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration card/tag, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, driving while license revoked, operating a motor vehicle with no inspection and first-degree trespassing entering/remaining. Holsclaw's case was continued to Sept. 3.
Lee, 54, of Sparta, is charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine, three counts of delivering methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Lee’s case was continued to Sept. 17.
Zubor, 40, of Todd, was charged with five counts of obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Zubor’s case was continued to Oct. 1.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for these cases as they develop.
