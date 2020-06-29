JEFFERSON — Ashe County District Court was held Thursday, June 25, at the Ashe County Courthouse, hearing the cases of Thomas F. Jones, Sarah N. Main and Crystal D. Medley. The Hon. Alexandra Falls presided over the court.
Jones, 25, of Whitetop, Va., is charged with driving left of center, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, no motorcycle endorsement, giving/lending/borrowing a license plate, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, expired/no registration, unsafe tires, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Jones' case was continued to July 9
Main, 37, of Jefferson, is charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, four counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, four counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Main’s case was continued to July 9.
Medley, 37, of West Jefferson, is charged with a school attendance law violation, a violation of unsupervised parole, failure to pay monies, a misdemeanor probation violation, a probation violation, two counts of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree trespass entering/remaining and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Medley’s case was continued to Sept. 10.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for these cases as they develop.
